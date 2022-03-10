EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Officials with El Paso International Airport (EPIA) announced Thursday the return of daily flights to San Diego with a new, year-round service, on Southwest Airlines.

“The recovery of flights and passengers has been impressive at El Paso International Airport,” Sam Rodriguez, Director of Aviation, said. “Bringing back this popular leisure destination is a win for our community, and we are pleased it is coming back as a daily service to expand our region’s connectivity, just in time for summer travel.”

EPIA officials say this is the 27th announcement for new or expanded flights since 2015. They add that total passenger traffic for 2021 was up 89.2 percent compared to that of 2020.

“The goal for our city and for the airport has been to recover economically. A good sign of that recovery can be seen in how quickly we get direct flights back up again. Sam Rodriguez and the team at the airport have been working hard with our office to gather data and engage the airlines to grow our direct flights. We continue to work to decrease the costs of the airlines to ensure El Paso continues to be competitive with other markets,” said City Manager, Tommy Gonzalez.

For more information about El Paso International Airport, airport business opportunities, and the El Paso Foreign Trade Zone visit, www.flyelpaso.com.

Daily flights will begin June 5, 2022, and advance tickets are now on sale at southwest.com.

