EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – On Saturday, Dec. 31, the Guadalupe Mountains National Park was notified of a non-responsive hiker on the Guadalupe Peak Trail.

According to the National Park Service, hikers on scene administered CPR and notified park staff. A High Wind Warning was in effect New Year’s Eve with wind gusts more than 50 miles per hour and wind chills well below freezing.

The Guadalupe Peak Trail is said to be a very strenuous, 8.4-mile round trip hike with a 3,000-foot elevation gain to the summit of the highest point in the State of Texas. At nearly 9,000 feet above sea level, Guadalupe Peak is a mountain environment with associated risks not found elsewhere in Texas.

The National Park Service adds when hiking in a group, stick together. When hiking during high winds, always be prepared to turn around. Prioritize your own safety above all else in windy conditions. Postpone your hike if the weather is bad.