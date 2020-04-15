Non-FDA Compliant Thermometers seized by El Paso CBP officers

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers in El Paso seized non-FDA compliant thermometers while working at the Bridge of the Americas, officials said on Wednesday.

According to CBP, officers who were working at the El Paso port of entry inspected items in a shipment that were manifested as pyrometers (infrared forehead thermometers) with a value of more than $7,000.

Officials said the thermometers were found to be non-compliant with the Food and Drug Administration regulations.

“As part of trade enforcement and compliance, officers are constantly on the lookout for counterfeit and non-compliant products,” said CBP El Paso Director of Field Operations Hector Mancha. “These thermometers may not measure body temperature accurately and could give false readings; this could have serious consequences.”

CBP said health-related products are presented daily for import and that it is U.S. Customs and Border Protection’s mission to ensure only those that meet federal safety requirements enter the American commerce.

The shipment was seized pending further investigation, according to authorities.