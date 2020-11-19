No Sun Metro service on Thanksgiving and Sundays

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — There will be no Sun Metro service, including LIFT services, on Thanksgiving. Sunday services will be temporarily suspended starting Dec. 6.

The move is to help reduce COVID-19 spread by encouraging the community to stay home, according to Sun Metro.

“While we recognize the importance of public transit this service change is necessary to aid in our community’s struggle to reduce the spread of the COVID-19 virus,” Managing Director Ellen Smyth said. “Traditionally, our holiday service runs on a Sunday schedule due to the limited ridership on that day, but this year we are going a step further to do our part to protect the health and welfare of our riders, employees and the general public.”



In 2019, a total of 3,917 riders used the service on the holiday, a decrease 34 percent compared to the 5,935 riders in 2018. The demand for ridership this year was expected to decline further due to major retailers and restaurants closing to observe the holiday, border crossing restrictions, the annual Thanksgiving parade going virtual and health official discouraging large gatherings.

For more information about Sun Metro, visit sunmetro.net or call (915) 212-3333.

