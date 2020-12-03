No, no, no: No holiday movies at Plaza Theatre this year

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — This year has seen its fair share of cancellations, and the Holiday Movies at the Plaza Theatre is no exception.

While this year’s WinterFest will still go on, albeit in a virtual format, the holiday movies series that normally accompanied WinterFest, will not. Organizers said they expect the series to return in 2021.

But not all is lost for those who wanted to enjoy some holiday movies this year. Christmas Cheer Drive-in Mistletoe Movies will showcase a drive-thru holiday movie experience at the El Paso Coliseum.

This year’s WinterFest runs from Saturday to Jan. 3 and will feature virtual events only. To learn see a calendar of events, visit epwinterfest.com.

The Holiday Movies at the Plaza Theatre started in 2008 and grew to be a part of the annual WinterFest since 2016.

