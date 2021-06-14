No new virus deaths since Saturday, 5 new cases reported

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The current number of virus-related deaths remains at 2,626, the El Paso Department of Health reported Monday.

There were, however, five new cases reported and no delayed local results issued by the State. We are currently in CDC Week 24.

There are 423 active cases, 42 people hospitalized, 16 in the ICU and 15 on ventilators. As of Monday, 59.4 percent of El Pasoans 12 and older have been fully vaccinated and 72.5 percent have been partially vaccinated.

According to health officials, 133,201 individuals, or 97.7 percent of all cases, have recovered from COVID-19.

