City reports lowest number of new virus cases in one week since April 2020

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The El Paso Department of Health reported 115 new COVID-19 cases this week, the lowest number of cases reported in a week since April 4, 2020. That was the third week that COVID-19 cases were first reported in the city.

The number of cases has remained over 163 since the fourth week that the pandemic hit El Paso.

On Saturday, the El Paso Department of Health reported no new COVID-19-related deaths on Saturday, keeping the current number of deaths at 2,626.

The Health Department did, however, report 13 new cases, along with two additional cases that are part of the delayed local results issued by the State. The results are from tests conducted during the 2021 CDC Week 23. We are currently in CDC Week 23.

There are 480 active cases, with 48 people currently hospitalized, 18 in the ICU and 16 on ventilators. As of Saturday, 58.7 percent of El Pasoans 12 and over are fully vaccinated and 72.1 are partially vaccinated. Those vaccination rates place the city in the top 10 in the nation for vaccination rates, both partially and fully, according to the city of El Paso.

According to health officials, 133,137 individuals, or 97.7 percent of all cases, have recovered from COVID-19.

For more information, visit epstrong.org.

