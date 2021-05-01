No new COVID deaths, 148 new cases

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The city of El Paso Department of Health reported no new COVID-19-related deaths Saturday, with the total number of deaths due to the virus remaining at 2,539.

The Health Department reported 148 new cases, with nine additional cases that are part of the delayed local results issued by the State. The results are from the tests conducted during the CDC (2020 Week) 44 and (2021 Weeks) 15, 16 and 17. We are currently in CDC Week 17.

There are 2,323 active cases, with 151 people who are hospitalized, 52 in the ICU and 32 on ventilators.

Graphic via city of El Paso COVID-19 dashboard.

According to the city, 41.8 percent of El Pasoans are fully vaccinated and 63.6 percent are partially vaccinated. Health officials said 129,274 individuals, or 96 percent, have recovered from COVID-19.

For more information, visit https://www.epstrong.org/.

