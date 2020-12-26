No new COVID-19 deaths reported Saturday

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — No new COVID-19 deaths were reported Saturday, keeping the number of fatalities from the virus at 1,392. Of those deaths, 108 were announced this week.

El Paso health officials have repeatedly reminded the public that the deaths do not occur on the same day, rather over a period of months. This week’s number of deaths was the second-highest weekly confirmation. The City says they still have 572 deaths under investigation as of Christmas.

They City reported 331 new COVID-19 cases and five delayed cases from the state.

The number of people hospitalized continues to fall across the Borderland. As of Saturday, 431 people were hospitalized, with 167 in ICU and 132 on ventilators. The hospitalization numbers are the lowest they’ve been since mid-October, when hospitalization rates began climbing at a rapid pace.

