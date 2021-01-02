No new COVID-19 deaths reported Saturday

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso added 402 new virus cases Saturday, bringing the total number of cases in the Borderland to 99,327.

There were no new deaths reported Saturday, keeping the number of fatalities from the virus at 1,473.

This week’s newly reported virus cases rose slightly to 2,123 from last week’s 1,978 new cases. Health officials say 62,715 people have recovered from COVID-19. There are 34,563 active cases.

Hospitalizations also increased slightly overnight to 390, with 138 in ICU and 111 on ventilators.