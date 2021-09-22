No measles among Afghan evacuees at Fort Bliss, Pentagon reports

Afghan refugees line up for food in a dining hall at Fort Bliss’ Doña Ana Village, in New Mexico, where they are being housed, Friday, Sept. 10, 2021. The Biden administration provided the first public look inside the U.S. military base where Afghans airlifted out of Afghanistan are screened, amid questions about how the government is caring for the refugees and vetting them. (AP Photo/David Goldman)

EL Paso, Texas (KTSM) — The U.S. Department of Defense (DOD) and Centers for Disease Control (CDC) are addressing concerns over cases of measles reported among Afghan evacuees at military installations across the U.S.

The DOD says there have not been any confirmed cases of measles in Afghan evacuees at Fort Bliss.

“There were — and are not — any confirmed cases at Fort Bliss to date,” said Pentagon Press Secretary John F. Kirby.

The CDC reported on Monday that the agency was aware of 16 confirmed cases of measles among Afghan evacuees and Americans who evacuated Kabul. The CDC is now requiring Afghan evacuees in the U.S. to be vaccinated against measles and then quarantined for three weeks.

The Pentagon added that flights carrying Afghan evacuees remain paused.

Kirby added that vaccines are being administered domestically, and soon, abroad.

“All arriving Afghans are currently required to be vaccinated for measles as a condition of their humanitarian parole. And critical immunizations like MMR are being administered for Afghans at safe havens on military bases in the United States,” said.

“And we’re soon going to be vaccinating them for measles overseas. But I don’t have any updates to give you.”

