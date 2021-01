El Paso, Texas (KTSM) – Thanks to math and bad luck, lottery players will have another shot at a giant jackpot Wednesday night.

A whopping $730-million powerball prize is on the line. The powerball jackpot is the fifth largest ever and it will come only a day after nobody won the even larger mega millions prize, which is now at $970-million.

If you won one of these jackpots, how would you spend the prize?