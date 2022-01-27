EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) Agriculture Specialists assigned to the Paso Del Norte and Ysleta border crossings seized 243 pounds of prohibited pork bologna on two separate, unrelated incidents.

CBP officials say the first discovery was made on January 13, at the Paso Del Norte border crossing when a 40-year-old U.S. citizen resident of Albuquerque, pulled up for inspection at the port.

After obtaining a negative declaration for fruits, vegetables, and meat products, the driver was referred for a secondary agriculture inspection. During the secondary inspection, CBP Agriculture Specialists discovered five rolls of Mexican bologna hidden under bags of chips, the trunk compartment and under the seats of the SUV. A total of 55 pounds of bologna were discovered. The driver informed CBP Agriculture Specialists that he resells the bologna in the U.S. for almost double the price he pays for them in Mexico. CBP Agriculture Specialists

The second discovery was made at the Ysleta border crossing on January 21, when a 40-year-old U.S. citizen resident of Pueblo West, Colorado, pulled up to the inspection area.

The driver gave a negative declaration to the primary CBP Officer who referred the vehicle for a secondary inspection. During the secondary inspection, a CBPO Officer discovered a roll of Mexican bologna. A CBP Agriculture Specialist was called to assist with the inspection and a total of 19 rolls weighing 188 pounds of bologna were discovered under the rear back seat, inside duvet cover liners, and comingled with luggage. CBP AGRICULTURE SPECIALISTS

Both individuals were issued civil penalties of $1,000 for failure to declare commercial quantities of bologna. The bologna was seized and destroyed by CBP per USDA regulations.

Officials remind border travelers that pork products have the potential to introduce foreign animal diseases that can have devastating effects to the U.S. economy and agriculture industry.

Undeclared prohibited agriculture items will be confiscated and can result in the issuance of a civil penalty for failure to declare.

