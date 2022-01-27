EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) Agriculture Specialists assigned to the Paso Del Norte and Ysleta border crossings seized 243 pounds of prohibited pork bologna on two separate, unrelated incidents.
CBP officials say the first discovery was made on January 13, at the Paso Del Norte border crossing when a 40-year-old U.S. citizen resident of Albuquerque, pulled up for inspection at the port.
The second discovery was made at the Ysleta border crossing on January 21, when a 40-year-old U.S. citizen resident of Pueblo West, Colorado, pulled up to the inspection area.
Both individuals were issued civil penalties of $1,000 for failure to declare commercial quantities of bologna. The bologna was seized and destroyed by CBP per USDA regulations.
Officials remind border travelers that pork products have the potential to introduce foreign animal diseases that can have devastating effects to the U.S. economy and agriculture industry.
Undeclared prohibited agriculture items will be confiscated and can result in the issuance of a civil penalty for failure to declare.
