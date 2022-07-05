EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Police are searching for three people of interest in the homicide of a 16-year-old Alamogordo teen early Saturday morning.

Agustine A. Moreno, 16, was found dead in the 2000 block of Dewey Lane just after 6 a.m. Saturday morning. According to investigators, they were dispatched to reports of a person down and discovered Moreno’s lifeless body.

During the investigation, detectives gathered physical evidence and surveillance video showing three people of interest related to Moreno’s death.

Anyone with information on the homicide is asked to call the Alamogordo Police Department Detective Division at (575) 439-4300, option #6.

