EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Numerous New Mexico State University (NMSU) programs have been ranked on the U.S. News & World Report’s Best Online Education Programs list offered by U.S. National Universities.

NMSU is tied for 37th in criminal justice online master’s programs, a 13-spot improvement from a year ago.

These rankings highlight that our online programs are in the top-tier within the country. This speaks to the collaboration between all the units within NMSU that have worked together to develop programs that help students achieve their academic and professional aspirations. sherry kollmann, Vice Provost of Digital Learning Initiatives at Nmsu

A pair of NMSU’s online graduate programs also made the rankings. NMSU’s master’s in business administration online programs tied for 121st and the nursing master’s online programs were listed in the 135th to 179th range.

For the ninth time in the last 10 years, NMSU was honored as a top-tier university on the U.S. News & World Report Best Colleges for 2022 National Universities rankings.

#37 in Best Online Master’s in Criminal Justice Programs (tie)

#121 in Best Online MBA Programs (tie)

#221 in Best Online Master’s in Education Programs (tie)

#223 in Best Online Bachelor’s Programs (tie)

#51 in Best Online Bachelor’s in Business Programs (tie)

#79-104 in Best Online Master’s in Engineering Programs

Unranked in Best Online Master’s in Computer Information Technology Programs

#135-179 in Best Online Master’s in Nursing Programs

