NMSU works to find the best store-bought and plant-based mosquito repellents

In the team's lab, they breed mosquitoes and keep them thriving by feeding mosquitoes warm blood with a unique device.

LAS CRUCES, NM (KTSM) — Borderland researchers are working to keep mosquitoes away from you.

One of the research projects NMSU Associate Professor of Biology Immo Hansen is working on is determining what repels the insects the most and what makes them thrive.

In the team’s lab, they breed mosquitoes and keep them thriving by feeding mosquitoes warm blood with a unique device.

Hansen said mosquitoes don’t need much to survive and breed in your own backyard.

With rain in the forecast, there’s a bigger potential for breeding grounds especially any place where standing water can gather.

“Mosquitoes can reproduce in really small water containers like a bottle cap or so. Make sure all of your standing water gets emptied from time to time,” said Hansen.

With new cases of West Nile virus confirmed in the Borderland, it’s important to protect yourself from mosquitoes.

“You can’t get West Nile unless you are bitten by a mosquito,” said Emergency Medicine Physician at Las Palmas Mark Crosby.

Crosby said West Nile symptoms are very similar to flu and cold symptoms but the difference with West Nile is it can lead to neurological symptoms.

“Symptoms, severe headaches, or altered confused. At that point then we would consider hey this might be West Wile virus,” said Crosby.

Click here for some important tips to prevent mosquito bites.