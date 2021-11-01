NMSU to host sixth annual Military and Veterans Appreciation Week

During New Mexico State University’s Military and Veterans Appreciation Week Nov. 6-12, NMSU will host the inaugural ceremony Nov. 8 at Aggie Memorial Tower in the Health and Social Services building. (NMSU photo by Darren Phillips)

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KTSM) – New Mexico State University will hold its sixth annual Military and Veterans Appreciation Week from November 6 to November 12.

The week is to honor the women and men who have served, who are currently serving, and focuses on enhancing and supporting NMSU’s military and veteran-friendly community, NMSU officials said.

“The Military and Veterans Appreciation Week honors our students, staff, and faculty who have served and sacrificed to protect our freedoms,” said Hector Sanchez, Military and Veterans Programs director. “This year we will highlight the contributions that women veterans have made to our country and those that continue to serve in our armed forces.”

The week starts with the Las Cruces Veterans Day Parade in downtown Las Cruces at 11 am November 6. NMSU Air Force and Army ROTC cadets will be marching in the parade.

For more information on the parade click here

In addition to the parade, NMSU will be having a Military Appreciation football game against Utah State at Aggie Memorial Stadium at 2 pm on November 6. The Student Veterans Organization will be tailgating outside the stadium from 11 am to 2 pm.

On November 8, NMSU will host the inaugural ceremony at Aggie Memorial Tower at 10 am. Retired Army Brig. Gen./NMSU physical science laboratory director, Eric Sanchez, will be the featured guest speaker.

Following the ceremony, the Student Veterans Organization (SVO) will have an information table from 11 am to 2 pm outside the Corbett Center Student Union main entrance.

Come November 9, the Military and Veterans Program (MVP) will host an open house in Corbett Center, Room 244. Members of the NMSU community are invited to stop by and learn about MVP and meet its staff.

On November 10, MVP will participate in the Las Cruces Homeless Veterans Stand Down from 9 am to 1 pm at the Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) Post. The Stand Down provides homeless veterans with a variety of services. The NMSU community and Las Cruces residents are encouraged to donate items such as body soap, razors, deodorant, ChapStick, lotion, individual tissue packs, hand sanitizer/antibacterial wipes, feminine hygiene products, combs and hairbrushes, winter beanies, gloves, socks, and blankets. VFW will also accept cash donations. Donation drop off locations on campus include:

College of Agricultural, Consumer, and Environmental Sciences Dean’s Office, Gerald Thomas Hall, Suite 220

College of Engineering Dean’s Office, Goddard Hall, Room 202

College of Business Dean’s Office, Business Complex, Room 127

College of Health, Education and Social Transformation Dean’s Office, O’Donnell Hall, Suite 301

Dean of Students/Student Life, Corbett Center Student Union, Room 207

Student Involvement and Leadership Programs/Student Life, Corbett Center Student Union, Room 205, open until 7 pm

On Veteran’s Day, November 11, MVP will host the NMSU Women Veterans Day and the SVO will also host a Veteran’s Day Carnival from 10 am to 2 pm. Both events will take place outside behind the east side of Young Hall. November 11 is also ROTC and Armed Forces Recruiters Day. ROTC and Armed Forces recruiters will have information tables from 10 am to 12 pm outside Young Hall.

The week concludes on November 12 with the Faculty and Staff Military Veteran Banquet in the NMSU Fulton Center third floor Villanueva Victory Club. The dinner will be held from 6:30 to 8:30 pm. Doors open at 6:15 pm. Retired Army Brig. Gen. Jack R. Fox will be the featured speaker. The dinner is by invitation only. Please contact gbamford@nmsu.edu or call 575-646-2689 or 575-646-4524 for more information.

“Military and Veterans Appreciation Week is possible thanks to the combined efforts of the Military and Veterans Program, the NMSU Student Veterans Organization, NMSU Air Force and Army ROTC, and generous sponsors,” NMSU officials said.

For more information about the week’s events visit https://mvp.nmsu.edu/military-and-veterans-appreciation-week/.

