NMSU students working at raising $10K for Camp Hope Campaign

El Paso, Texas (KTSM) – Two NMSU students are working with the Mesilla Valley Community of Hope to raise $10,000 in 45 days.

Seniors Fernando Rivera and Samantha D’Amico are both film majors who are working with the Community of Hope and their Camp Hope campaign to raise the funds to buy the camp enough supplies to last a whole year.

Camp Hope is a transitional living facility that help those who need the assistance. For many of those who are in the camp are homeless and looking to make a change in their lives.

The Community of Hope has been around since 1991 and has been serving the community as a nonprofit helping the homeless community with food, shelter, and medical needs as well as helping them get back on their feet.

Rivera hopes that his will bring a change to the community that is most needed, “There is a need in the community, and we are hoping to the make that change and help out those who are less fortunate.

D’Amico hopes to raise money to bring light to a cause that needs it the most, saying: “I want everyone to look and see that community the way that we see it and help out those who may need it the most.”

“Send some warmth because you have it at home.” said Debra Turner, one of the residents at the camp, adding that any little bit helps.

The goal is to purchase 50 tents, 50 sleeping bags as well as bulk laundry detergent and personal hygiene products as well.

The GoFundMe page has been active since March 22 and will be going on until the end of today. For those who are interested in donating to the cause can click on the link to page here.

