NMSU students give imput uppon road construction

Starting January 2nd, 2020 one of the busiest streets off of NMSU will undergo a 18- month construction plan.

Thursday at 3 pm the New Mexico Department of Safety will announce its construction plan for University Ave. in Las Cruces.

University Avenue hold six entrances to NMSU including the Pan American Center, as well as multiple crosswalks for student, making it the busiest street used by students and staff of NMSU.

NMSU students told KTSM, the new construction will affect them in more ways than one.

“That’s going to add up time… I live right here on University and I still have to give myself 5 to 10 minutes just to be able to find parking… now I’m gonna have to probably add another 10 to 15 minutes,” said Morgan Dunaho.

One student explained, University Ave. is only going to get busier.

“When I’m trying to get somewhere it’s impossible… I can’t even take University so I have to take long ways around everything,” said Matthew Johnson.

NM DOT will hold it’s groundbreaking meeting Thursday at the Pan American north entrance parking lot at 3 pm.