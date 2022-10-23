EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – NMSU’s Department of Criminal Justice is raising awareness about violence and abuse through an exhibit called the “Clothesline Project.”
The interactive exhibit is a display of colorful t-shirts with powerful messages and illustrations created by survivors, friends and family of victims of violence and abuse. The exhibition will open on Thursday, Oct. 27 at from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. in the 3rd floor West Ballroom at Corbett Center. The exhibit is free and open to the NMSU community. In addition, t-shirts, markers and instructions will be provided to the first 200 participants who wish to create a shirt. The shirts will be hung up for people to walk through and see the messages created by survivors or friends of survivors.
According to the CDC, about 41% of women and 26% of men in America experience sexual violence, physical violence and/or stalking by an intimate partner. National crime data reported by the CDC shows more than half of female homicide victims reported in the U.S. are killed by a current or former male intimate partner.