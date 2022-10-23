EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – NMSU’s Department of Criminal Justice is raising awareness about violence and abuse through an exhibit called the “Clothesline Project.”

The interactive exhibit is a display of colorful t-shirts with powerful messages and illustrations created by survivors, friends and family of victims of violence and abuse. The exhibition will open on Thursday, Oct. 27 at from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. in the 3rd floor West Ballroom at Corbett Center. The exhibit is free and open to the NMSU community. In addition, t-shirts, markers and instructions will be provided to the first 200 participants who wish to create a shirt. The shirts will be hung up for people to walk through and see the messages created by survivors or friends of survivors.

Courtesy of NMSU.

According to the CDC, about 41% of women and 26% of men in America experience sexual violence, physical violence and/or stalking by an intimate partner. National crime data reported by the CDC shows more than half of female homicide victims reported in the U.S. are killed by a current or former male intimate partner.



