EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Students and staff from New Mexico State University gathered on Monday to show their support for Ukraine as the attacks on the country continue from Europe.

One of those at the gathering holding a sign that said “stop war” was NMSU Associate Professor Borys Drach who is originally from Ukraine.

He tells KTSM 9 News that he has been in the United States for 14 years but his entire family is in Ukraine.

“When this started my mother was in Kyiv in the capital she managed to get away but I was actually on the phone with her when the first explosions started,” said Drach. “Right now my wife’s family is in the center of the country in a different town but today shelling started in that town as well.”

Family of NMSU Professor Borys Drach in Ukraine

Drach is thankful he has managed to keep contact with his family.

“I’m terrified about my family because every single time I call them many times a day I try to make sure they are ok thankfully they still have internet but if they don’t, I won’t know be able to know what’s happening to them. It is terrifying and also I’m angry because this should not be happening,” said Drach.

An NMSU business student at the gathering was also from Ukraine.

Anastasia Horychenko says her grandparents from both her parents still live in Ukraine.

“Sometimes I call and my grandma says I can’t talk right now I’ll call you later because they’ve announced I’m not sure what it translates too but it’s “vozdyshnaya trevoga”. Which means it’s been reported that someone coming or there’s missiles nearby or bombs or what not,” said Horychenko.

“Luckily she called back and said were ok were just hiding the lights are off we’ll call you back tomorrow if we can. So everyday I talk to them when I can, it’s almost like the last so were just making the most out of it,” said Horychenko.

Saying she wishes she could do more for her grandparents but says other than sending supplies, gathering and showing Ukraine that people support them is important.

One of the organizers for the gathering at the NMSU campus was NMSU Math Professor Jianjun Paul Tian. Saying while he is not from Ukraine it was important to him to show support.

“We should know what’s wrong, what’s right, this is the wrong thing, we have to be against that we have to support Ukraine,” said Tian.

People could be seen holding signs painted blue and yellow like the Ukrainian flag. Other signs read “Hands off Ukraine, no war” and “Stop Putin’s military invasion of Ukraine”.

