EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) In a study co-written by New Mexico State University Professor Jagdish Khubchandani, it shows findings into school firearm prevention practices.

Khubchandani describes school shootings as a disease that none of the prescribed prescriptions have prevented or minimized.

“None of the implementation activities that we have right now, police officers, security cameras, have been able to minimize damage or actually prevent a shooting so the idea is that we have this unique American endemic disease of shootings and we are looking for a prescription whatever we prescribe has not been able to minimize the disease,” said Khubchandani.

His research explains that a lot of money has been put towards school security but it hasn’t worked.

“Why are we prescribing this kind of medication (school security) that is consuming billions of dollars creating emotional reaction among students who get scared looking at all these procedures and policies,” said Khubchandani.

To read more of Khubchandi’s research titled “School Firearm Violence Prevention Practives and Policies: Functional or Folly?” click here.

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.