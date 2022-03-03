LAS CRUCES, NM (KTSM) – A phone scam involving fake police has NMSU Police warning the community.

Officials with the New Mexico State University Police Department (NMSU PD) issued an alert Thursday morning to the NMSU campus community warning of at least two different callers identifying themselves as police officers and requesting personal information from members of the campus community.

The callers claim they are investigating narcotic crimes and threatening to arrest the people they call.

NMSU Police say these calls are fraudulent attempts to access personal information and likely originate outside the United States.

Officials assure members of the community that NMSU Police officers do not call people threatening arrest so if you receive one of these calls you are in no danger of being expelled or arrested because of these false claims.



NMSU Police suggest following these steps if you receive one of these calls:



• Request the officers identify themselves and provide their badge number

• Do not provide personal information over the phone

• If necessary, request that the officers meet with you in person at a public location

• Hang up immediately during the call and block the number from your phone



NMSU Police are investigating these calls and their origination. For additional information or immediate assistance related to the scam, please call 575-646-3311.

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.