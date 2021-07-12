NMSU Library features collection surrounding longtime president of Mescalero Apache Tribe

Dylan McDonald, Political Collections Archivist/Special Collections Librarian and Dennis Daily, Department Head Archives and Special Collections shows items from the newly aquired Wendell Chino collection. March 3, 2021. (NMSU photo by Josh Bachman)

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The New Mexico State University’s library has been donated a collection of materials surrounding one of the most influential Native American leaders of the 20th century.

The collection, which is now part of the Archives and Special Collections political papers, consisted of 93 boxes of materials documenting Wendell Chino, was a longtime president of the Mescalero Apache Tribe.

The papers were donated by Mark and Selena Chino to NMSU’s Archives and Special Collections in 2017.



During Wendell Chino’s tenure, the Mescalero Apache Tribe built the Inn of the Mountain Gods Resort and Casino, schools, a hospital, a health center, a timber mill and a metal fabrication plant.



To read more about the Wendell Chino papers visit openstacks.nmsu.edu/the-wendell-chino-papers.

