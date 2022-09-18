EL PASO, TEXAS (KTSM) – The New Mexico State University Art Museum will be having an new art exhibition which will show historic retablos and commissioned works by contemporary Latinx artists.

The exhibition is titled “Contemporary Ex-Votos: Devotion Beyond Medium”. The UAM will host an opening reception at 5:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 30 at the art museum located inside NMSU’s Devasthali Hall at 1308 E. University Avenue. The exhibition runs through Dec. 22 and is free and open to the public. Art museum hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Tuesday through Saturday.

The exhibition will pair 19th and 20th century retablos from the NMSU Permanent Art Collection with new works by contemporary Latinx artists. Ex-votos are a specific type of retablo or small devotional painting depicting miracles painted on tin and wood. The UAM houses the largest collection of Mexican retablos in the U.S.

“This exhibition demonstrates the important place retablos hold in the history of the Americas. It re-contextualizes studies of contemporary devotion in Latin America and the U.S. by commissioning artists to research the retablo collection.” UAM Director Marisa Sage

