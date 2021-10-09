NMSU graduate recognized among nation’s top engineers, scientists in Hispanic community

New Mexico State University College of Engineering graduate Gregorio H. Hinojos was recently recognized among America’s top engineers and scientists from the Hispanic community. Photo courtesy of NMSU.

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KTSM) – A New Mexico State University electrical engineering graduate was named Most Promising Engineer by Great Minds in STEM.

Recognized among America’s top engineers and scientists from the Hispanic community by GMis, Gregorio H. Hinojos graduated with two bachelor’s degrees in electrical engineering and computer science in May 2011. He then graduated in May 2013 from NMSU with a master’s degree in electrical engineering.

“NMSU prepared me to be ready to excel in industry, it provided me with the tools and skill set needed to contribute and make a difference in my first position at Raytheon,” Hinojos said.

While working on his master’s degree, Hinojos was offered a job from Raytheon Technologies and moved to Tuscon, Arizona after graduating.

Hinojos is now a section leader, principal software engineer, and subject matter expert in the Strategic Missile Defense Software Product Engineering, Strategic and Naval Systems Center at Raytheon.

“Greg (Hinojos) was a terrific student to have in class and work with on research. He worked very hard and was very driven to succeed. Greg, early on, connected well in signal processing with his skills in mathematics and programming and seeing the wonderful applications,” said Phillip DeLeon, NMSU associate vice president for research and chief science officer. As an electrical engineering professor, DeLeon was Hinojos’ master’s thesis adviser.

DeLeon and Hinojos wrote “Face Recognition using Distributed, Mobile Computing,” in the Procedures of the IEEE International Conference on Acoustics, Speech and Signal Processing. ICASSP is IEEE Signal Processing Society’s flagship conference on signal processing and its applications are among the most impactful publications according to Google Scholar.

“Dr. DeLeon was a main driver in my success at NMSU and further in my career. He always provided guidance and pushed me to be better throughout my time at NMSU,” said Hinojos.

GMiS Winners will receive their awards at a black-tie gala event at the annual GMiS Conference in October.

Great Minds in STEM is the gateway for Hispanics in science, technology, engineering and mathematics. Established in 1989, GMiS is a nonprofit organization that focuses on STEM educational awareness programs for students from kindergarten to career. GMiS provides resources for recognition and recruitment of Hispanics in STEM on a national level, connecting multi-areas of engineering and science arenas to the general population.

For more information about the awards, click here.

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.