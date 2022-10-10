EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The New Mexico State Fire Department will unveil a new fire engine to mark the start of Fire Prevention week on Friday.

On Oct. 14, NMSU firefighters will present the 2022 Alexis Class A pumper during a public open house from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the NMSU Fire Department at the Las Cruces campus.

Courtesy Tatiana Favela, NMSU

The event will feature a customary “push-in” ceremony and activities to promote fire safety and engage with firefighters – 70 percent of whom are NMSU students. It is open to people of all ages.

In addition to unveiling the new fire engine, Friday’s open house will also feature Doña Ana County’s mobile fire prevention trailer, which will have hands-on fire safety demonstrations.

The new engine was purchase through Doña Ana County’s fire excise tax to retire an apparatus from 2001.

“Our new engine can pump 1,500 gallons of water per minute and has all the necessary equipment to handle any number of emergencies, including a new set of extrication tools, emergency medical equipment, and fire hoses and nozzles,” Fire Chief Johnny Carrillo said.

During the “push-in” ceremony, firefighters will give the engine its first wash and push it into the station located at 1510 Wells St.

In late September, NMSU firefighters began to train with the new engine, which went into service on the Las Cruces campus in early October.

The NMSU Fire Department is one of five fire stations in Doña Ana County that will receive new engines this year.