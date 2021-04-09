NMSU filmmaker students looking for donations for transitional living community

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — New Mexico State University student filmmakers are encouraging the community to donate a portion of their stimulus checks for Camp Hope, which serves Las Cruces’ homeless population.

Recently, one team of NMSU student filmmakers shot a film and coupled it with a GoFundMe campaign in an effort to raise $10,000 in 45 days to fund one year of resources for 50 people at Camp Hope.

Camp Hope is a self-governing transitional living community that provides services including day shelter, temporary overnight shelter at Camp Hope, intensive case management, housing programs as well as assistance with transitioning out of homelessness and into stable housing.

The campaign, launched in late March, encourages the community to donate a portion of their stimulus checks to Camp Hope. In its first two weeks, the project has raised nearly $2,500.



Watch the film on YouTube and find the Camp Hope Stimulus Campaign on GoFundMe.