EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – NMSU will be hosting a celebration for the Chicana/Latina Journal’s launch on Sep. 16.

New Mexico State University is now home to the “Chicana/Latina Studies Journal: The Journal of Mujeres Activas en Letras y Cambio Social (MALCS).” MALCS is said to be an organization for self-identified Chicana, Latina, Native American, scholars, activists and gender non-conforming students.

To introduce the community to the journal, two professors in the College of Arts and Sciences and one in the Honors College, are hosting a public celebration with food, music and various campus leaders speaking about their support for the project from 12 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Sep. 16 at the Garcia Center’s backyard whch is located on the east side, on the NMSU Las Cruces campus.

“This launch is an exciting opportunity to bring the supporters and community together to celebrate that the journal is finally here, and we will be completing the first fall issue later this semester. It’s also the kickoff event to Latinx/Hispanic Heritage Month so we are joining with several offices across campus in this very exciting time.” Flores Carmona, associate professor of education and faculty fellow for the Honors College in the office for equity, inclusion and diversity.

It is said that the journal’s goal is to promote inclusive and diverse scholarly manuscripts, art, essays, creative writing and book reviews. It is published twice a year. The organization also produces MALCS radio and a podcast to promote the scholarship shared in the journal.

