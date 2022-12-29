EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – New Mexico State Police will be conducting sobriety checkpoints, saturation patrols; and registration, insurance, and driver’s license checkpoints in all New Mexico counties during the month of January 2023.

NMSP say they are bringing awareness to reduce impaired driving-related fatalities through continued media attention and intensive advertising. These checkpoints are said to help change society’s attitude about driving while under the influence of alcohol or drugs.