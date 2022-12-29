EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – New Mexico State Police will be conducting sobriety checkpoints, saturation patrols; and registration, insurance, and driver’s license checkpoints in all New Mexico counties during the month of January 2023.
NMSP say they are bringing awareness to reduce impaired driving-related fatalities through continued media attention and intensive advertising. These checkpoints are said to help change society’s attitude about driving while under the influence of alcohol or drugs.
“Hundreds of lives could be saved each year if every driver had the courage to make the right decision not to drive impaired.”New Mexico State Police