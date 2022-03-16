EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The New Mexico Department of Transportation (NMDOT) announced the beginning of a safety-improvement project in Las Cruces.

A-Mountain Construction will begin a safety improvement project along US 70 from Picacho Ave at the Rio Grande River to the town of Organ.

NMDOT officials say this project includes the replacement of sidewalks, curb & gutter, driveway pads and attenuators abutments.

Starting Monday, Mar. 21, 2022, crews will have various lanes closures in place. Reduce your speed and use caution for employees and equipment in the construction zone.

Construction hours will be from 7 a.m. until 5 p.m., Monday through Friday. This project is expected to take approximately 3 weeks to complete at a cost of $240,000.

For up-to-date road closure information throughout the state, visit nmroads.com or call 511

