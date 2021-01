EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The New Mexico Department of Safety reported a fatal rollover in Las Cruces on Tuesday.

State police responded to the rollover on Interstate-25 this afternoon around mile-marker 7 on the Southbound lane.

Authorities say information is limited but confirm one fatality occurred due to the rollover.

The left lane of I-25 is shutdown near where the rollover occurred for investigators. The right lane is open and traffic is being diverted onto the Doña Ana exit.