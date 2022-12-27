EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The New Mexico State Parks Division will sponsor free, guided hikes in 13 state parks on New Year’s Day as part of America’s State Parks First Day Hikes initiative in all 50 states.

“First Day Hikes offer individuals and families the opportunity to get outside, exercise, and

enjoy our state’s unique natural and cultural treasures close to home,” said Toby Velasquez,

state parks director. “The hikes are also a great way to experience nature in winter and

recharge after the busy holiday season.”

Last year, more than 50,000 people participated in the First Day Hike movement across the

country.

The hikes at participating New Mexico State Parks are free and open to the public at

all skill levels.

Visitors will have the opportunity to explore forests, climb hills, stroll along

ponds, beaches and dams, and trek across desert landscapes. Knowledgeable guides will offer

their expertise on habitats, wildlife, and history of the state parks.

One of the more popular First Day Hikes takes place at Elephant Butte Lake State Park where

visitors are granted access to walk across the historic dam. It’s the one and only opportunity

during the year to experience the 107-year-old dam up close.



The following parks are hosting First Day Hikes:

• Bottomless Lakes State Park

• Brantley Lake State Park

• Cerrillos Hills State Park

• City of Rocks State Park

• Eagle Nest Lake State Park

• Elephant Butte Lake State Park

• Hyde Memorial State Park

• Living Desert Zoo & Gardens State Park

• Oasis State Park

• Oliver Lee State Park

• Pancho Villa State Park

• Santa Rosa Lake State Park

• Sumner Lake State Park

• Ute Lake State Park

For more information on all 35 New Mexico State Parks, click here.