SUNLAND PARK, New Mexico (KTSM) – Come Friday, April 1, the sale of recreational marijuana in New Mexico will be legal.

The Mayor of Sunland Park is anticipating 3 to 5 shops to be ready to start selling recreational marijuana by Friday. Adding that about 30 are going through the process to get the licensing to sell recreationally. Explaining that retail sales will be allowed in the commercial zones but not in residential areas

They add that, as of now, the only place to consume marijuana in Sunland Park is in your home.

“You can’t consume it in any public space, however, the law does provide municipalities the option to allow for consumption zones, and that’s tied to specific location of where that item is purchased,” Perea.

Officials share that there is going to be a consideration for the city to have consumption zones.

“Potentially in the arts and cultural district that were looking to develop and also the entertainment district but that is still up for consideration and that should be coming up to the council here shortly,” said Perea.

A Sunland Park dispensary that says they are ready to start selling recreationally by friday is Pecos Valley Production.

“We’ll be stocked up we’ll be ready to go, we have been working with a lot of different manufacturers throughout the state who have been preparing in the right way for this and you know we’re really looking forward to serving that area of the state for sure,” said Daniel Simon the Director of Marketing for Pecos Valley Production.

Pecos Valley Production has 14 locations across New Mexico and has been expanding it’s cultivation facility in Roswell preparing for the market which is expected to be up and running soon.

“It’s quite a task you know were used to dealing with anywhere from 100 to 110 thousand people within the state of New Mexico all apart of the medical program and now were opened up to as many as two million people as the population of New Mexico stands however, we know not everybody in the state is going to partake but there is a projected influx of a much larger audience and customer base then were used to,” said Simon.

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.