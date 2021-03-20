NM Governor to hold special session over cannabis

FILE – In this April 15, 2020 file photo New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham gives an update on the COVID-19 outbreak in the state Capitol during a news conference in Santa Fe, N.M. The leader of one of the largest Native American tribes in the U.S. called Wednesday, June 23, 2020, on Lujan Grisham to end efforts to fight a court ruling that orders improvements in education for members of his tribe and other vulnerable groups. (Eddie Moore/The Albuquerque Journal via AP, Pool,File)

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – New Mexico Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham intends on calling a special session over cannabis at the end of the month as push for recreational marijuana use grows.

The Governor announced her intention to call the session after the state’s Senate opted not to hold a debate of the issue on Friday morning. It appears there is still an appetite to pass legislation legalizing recreational marijuana use but questions over taxation, public safety and regulatory oversight remain.

“Legalized adult-use cannabis is one of the best moves we can make in our work to build a bona fide 21st century economy in New Mexico,” Governor Lujan Grisham said. “And, New Mexicans are more than ready: poll after poll has demonstrated that our state wants this opportunity.”

A spokeswoman for the Governor says the special session is “roughly” scheduled for Wednesday, March 31.

“In short, we are very close,” a statement said. “And, we will finish the job.”