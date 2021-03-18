NM Gov. Grisham nominates regents for NMSU

El Paso, Texas (KTSM) — During New Mexico’s Legislature session, Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham made a series of nominations and re-appointments to Boards of Regents at institutions of higher learning and specialized education all across New Mexico, including New Mexico State University.
The appointments are each subject to confirmation in the state Senate.
The NMSU appointments are as follows:
- Christopher T. Saucedo to the New Mexico State University Board of Regents
- Neal Bitsie to the New Mexico State University Board of Regents, as student regent