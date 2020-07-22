NM Department of health to conduct COVID-19 testing in Mesilla on Saturday

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – On Saturday, the New Mexico Department of Health said it will provide drive-thru screening for the COVID-19 virus at the Mesilla Town Hall.

Mesilla Town Hall is located at 2231 Avenida De Mesilla and health officials said workers to test people from 7 to 9 a.m.

People who are interested in getting tested are strongly encouraged to pre-register online at https://cvtestreg.nmhealth.org/.

Officials said drivers should enter from northbound Avenida de Mesilla, which would be a right turn into the Mesilla Town Hall.

The Department of Health said it prioritizes COVID-19 testing for New Mexicans who are symptomatic, have known contacts to someone who have tested positive or live or work in congregate care settings.

All testing is free of charge whether the person has insurance or not, officials said.

Those who do have insurance are asked to provide their insurance information.

For more information about COVID-19 and testing options available statewide, visit https://cv.nmhealth.org/.