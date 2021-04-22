NM celebrates Earth Day by helping recycle your old refrigerator

El Paso, Texas (KTSM) – PNM, New Mexico’s largest energy provider, will celebrate Earth Day by collecting the community’s old refrigerators.

With the PNM Refrigerator Recycling Program, customers can earn $50 by recycling their old working refrigerator or freezer and they will save all year long from the reduced energy use. Plus, PNM will pick it up for free and it will also keep it out of the landfill.

PNM customers who recycled their old units last year helped save almost million kilowatt-hours of energy. That’s enough to power 358 homes for an entire year.

Here are some energy efficiency facts about recycling old refrigerators:

Older refrigerators are less energy-efficient than new ones. A 25-year-old refrigerator can use up to three times more electricity than one-1500 kilowatt-hours (kWh) per year, compared to about 500 kWh per year. Removing an older, secondary refrigetor in your garage that you hardly use could save you about $175 annually on your electricity bill.

“The Refrigerator Recycling Program is a great way for customers to save energy,” said Melissa Leymon, Manager of Customer Programs for PNM.

“Recycling is a big part of what Earth Day is all about, so what better way to celebrate than by recycling an old unit with PNM? You’re helping the earth, earning $50, and saving money the rest of the year, too.”

Recyling an old fridge is as easy as 1, 2, 3:

Schedule your pick-up date online at www.pnm.com/fridge. Tell us how you’d like to have your unit picked up. PNM offers in-home or outside pick-up. Receive your $50 check in the mail about four weeks from the pick-up date.

To learn more about the program, please visit www.pnm.com/fridge. You can also find more information on our Earth Day campaign at www.earthday.org/pnmr.

