EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Journalist Daniel Marin discusses robotic bariatric surgery with medical professional Doctor Jorge Acosta.

Acosta, who is the director of the Las Palmas Del Sol Bariatric Clinic, discusses the use of robotics to assist in surgeries conducted locally.

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.