Breaking News
Mugshot of man who allegedly stabbed little girl at McDonald’s released by El Paso Police

NFL player Greg Robinson jailed in El Paso on pot charge

El Paso News

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – In this Sept. 22, 2019, file photo, Cleveland Browns offensive tackle Greg Robinson (78) blocks during an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams in Cleveland. Robinson will miss Sunday’s pivotal game in Pittsburgh due to a concussion. He was placed in concussion protocol earlier this week after he reported to the team’s facility displaying signs of a head injury. (AP Photo/David Richard, File)

EL PASO, Texas (AP) — Records show NFL offensive tackle Greg Robinson is being held in a Texas jail on a pending federal drug distribution charge.

El Paso County jail records show that the 27-year-old was booked Tuesday. The jail log shows Robinson faces a charge of possessing marijuana with the intention to sell it.

Jail records list his home address as Thibodaux, Louisiana. Robinson was a standout at Auburn University and the No. 2 overall pick in the 2014 NFL draft. He signed with the Cleveland Browns in 2018.

The Browns recently informed Robinson’s representatives they did not intend to re-sign him as a free agent.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Advertise with KTSM 9 Link

KTSM Video Center

child stabbed at northeast el paso mcdonald's

Thumbnail for the video titled "child stabbed at northeast el paso mcdonald's"

NV: BERNIE SANDERS RALLY IN LAS VEGAS

Thumbnail for the video titled "NV: BERNIE SANDERS RALLY IN LAS VEGAS"

Local candidates make final push in debates ahead of Election Day

Thumbnail for the video titled "Local candidates make final push in debates ahead of Election Day"

Americas High School present environmental project to community

Thumbnail for the video titled "Americas High School present environmental project to community"

Border Patrol Training exercise for crowd control in Anapra NM.

Thumbnail for the video titled "Border Patrol Training exercise for crowd control in Anapra NM."
More Local

Local Sports

More Local Sports

More crime

More Crime