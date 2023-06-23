EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The YWCA El Paso del Norte Region hosted the grand opening of the newly renovated Shirley Leavell Branch Friday morning, June 23.

The renovation project included a roof replacement, brand-new gym floors and equipment, as well as updates to Mabee Early Learning Academy.

The budget for renovations were estimated to be around $5 million.

$1.47 million of that budget came from Community Development Block Grant funds and the rest was sponsored by a gift given to YWCA from philanthropist Mackenzie Scott.

“YWCA is extremely grateful for the generosity of our donors. We are committed to providing accessible health and wellness facilities to our community members,” said Sereka Barlow, YWCA CEO.

The branch, which is located at 10712 Sam Snead Dr., has served the Eastside of El Paso since 1981.

In the summer of 2021, the branch closed after YWCA received a considerable amount of funding to make improvements to the Eastside branch. Two years later, they are now open and ready to serve the community.

YWCA members can expect a soft launch of aqua aerobic classes, Silver Sneakers classes, line dancing, Zumba and youth karate.

Specialty classes such as swimming and piano lessons will also be offered. All members are welcome to pre-sign up for all health and wellness classes at the Eastside location.

Shirley Terrell Leavell, a native El Pasoan, was on the Board of Directors of YWCA in the early 1960s. During this time, the organization was planning to build what is now the Joyce Jaynes branch at 1600 N. Brown Street.

Leavell alongside Ruth Zork, Betty MacGuire and many others, worked diligently to raise nearly $800,000 required to build the first YWCA branch in El Paso.

Leavell saw YWCA El Paso grow from one building in the central part of the community to the largest YWCA in America.