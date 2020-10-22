Newly released police dashcam footage sheds light on officer-involved shooting incident in Las Cruces

DOÑA ANA COUNTY, New Mexico (KTSM) – Authorities have released new police dashcam footage related to an officer-involved shooting incident that happened in early October.

Authorities identified the suspect in the shooting as Diego A. Eguino-Alcala of Las Cruces.

The incident is being investigated by the Multi-Jurisdictional Officer Incident Task Force.

Officials said it all began on Sunday, Oct. 4 at around 10:04 a.m. on South Main and Union Ave.

Authorities said 911 callers reported a crash and that good samartians came to help the driver.

According to authorities, Eguino-Alcala was the driver of the vehicle. He reportedly pulled a gun out of the trunk of his vehicle following the crash and began pointing it at the people who were helping him.

One 911 caller was Doña Ana County Sheriff Kim Stewart.

Police said that Eguino-Alcala allegedly tried to steal five vehicles including an ambulance.

In the video, you can see authorities catching up with Eguino-Alcala after a witness tells authorities where he ran off.

When authorities catch up with Eguino-Alcala, they order him to stop, and then you hear at least 9 shots.

Eguino-Alcala later died at a hospital.

Authorities said the investigation remains ongoing.