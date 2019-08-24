Newly formed Texas Safety Commission set to meet in El Paso

Commission set to meet with community members directly impacted by the Walmart shooting.

A local state leader shares his thoughts a day after taking part in that first Texas Safety Commission meeting in Austin.

The commission was formed after the Walmart shooting. It will meet again Thursday in El Paso.

Governor Greg Abbott said the commission was created to develop an action plan to fight threats of domestic terrorism.

Texas House Representative Cesar Blanco said the purpose of the second meeting is to promote healing for our community.

Blanco said they’ll meet with community members directly impacted by the Walmart shooting.

“Making sure that El Paso receives the state resources to be able to provide care. Whether it be mental health care, medical care, victims assistance,” said Blanco.

He said the experience that first responders had during the tragedy, while difficult is something others can now learn from.