Newly elected District Attorney discusses changes and challenges entering new role during a pandemic

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)– El Paso County District Attorney-elect Yvonne Rosales is working on shutting down her private defense practice as she prepares to assume her position as the new DA for El Paso County in just a few months.

El Pasoans elected Rosales to replace outgoing District Attorney Jaime Esparza, who announced his retirement after nearly 30 years in office.

“I have some big shoes to fill but I’m willing and ready to dive into it,” Rosales said.

Rosales said she’s encountered unforeseen challenges as she prepares to assume her role due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We can’t even get into the courthouse, all jury trials have been suspended so I don’t think you can even find anyone in the community who even wants to be summoned for jury duty at this point in time,” Rosales said.

She said she’s been working closely with Esparza to ensure a smooth transition, but says the virus is pushing things back.

“Right now a lot of court proceedings are being handled through Zoom, so we’ll all be able to be in communication with staff members through Zoom, personal phone calls, a lot of emails, a lot of texting, we just have to adapt to our new environment,” Rosales said.

However, once in office, she plans to serve as a mentor for younger generations in the local criminal justice system and bring something new to the table.

“Here we are in 2020 and I am the first female district attorney so while there has been a lot of progress there still are many more strides we need to take,” Rosales said.

She plans to continue the programs created by Esparza but hopes to create some of her own.

“One of the programs would be the mental health units, you know a lot of our defendants suffer from bipolar issues, chemical dependency issues,” Rosales said. “I’m looking to implement some programs where, yes, there will be some punishment, obviously they broke the law, however, we want to be more proactive in trying to deter repeat offenders.”

She also added she wants to hit hard on animal cruelty cases and help the military community in El Paso.

“We have a huge military population so we have a lot of veterans, homeless veterans and those are the ones that keep coming back into the system because you know there’s a tendency for violence because they are not medicated, self-medicating with illegal substances so that’s why I think it’s important to implement this mental health program,” Rosales said.

As far as some of El Paso’s high profile cases, such as the August 3 Walmart mass shooting, Rosales said it will take some time due to separate state and federal trials.

“This pandemic has prolonged that process for them so we certainly don’t want to add to that emotional stress they already endured so we want to work together to make sure we develop the best plan to handle that case,” Rosales said.

Rosales assumes her position as district attorney on January 1, 2021. She said she doesn’t anticipate many jury trials resuming until early next year.

“We want to keep the wheels of justice moving forward, everything came to a standstill in March and it’s slowly started turning again and making some strides of progress but again its not just myself, we’re all going to be working together to make sure we get these cases through,” Rosales said.