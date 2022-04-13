EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso Community College committed with the community, offers the newest technology to its students and workforce with the use of LapSim.

Students and instructors train in virtual reality laparoscopy, with detailed graphics, haptic feedback, and a new intuitive interface. This will allow students to train safely away from the patient before going into the operating room.

“This is a wonderful addition to the program and will greatly enhance the concepts of minimally invasive and robotic surgery skills and techniques with state-of-the-art virtual reality training used in medical schools as well.” Margaret Rodriguez, EPCC Surgical Technology Coordinator said.

The key training elements of LapSim are realistic laparoscopic view and environment, instrument movements and developing working space awareness.

EPCC officials add, “The outcome-based program will achieve student competencies and train safely away from the patient to gain confidence before going into the operating room.”

