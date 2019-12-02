Newborn baby dies two days after crash, birth, El Paso Police say

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A newborn baby was delivered after his mother was in a car crash and died two days later, the El Paso Police Department said.

The crash happened at about 6:24 p.m. on Nov. 27 in the 8700 block of Dyer, police said in a news release.

Wendy Sandoval, 42, was driving a Nissan Sentra on Dyer, drove over the center median and crashed head-on with a northbound Kia Optima, police said.

The driver of the Optima was uninjured, but the pregnant Sandoval was transported to University Medical Center where she gave birth to an infant son. He died two days later.

The newborn’s death is the 63rd traffic fatality in El Paso this year.