New York teen staged kidnapping, El Pasoans react

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – According to CNN, the New York City kidnapping that prompted an Amber Alert was staged.

However, that information comes after the video went viral and was shared and seen by many in El Paso and hit home for some.

WE HAVE A VICTORY TODAY !! Karol has been found !!! Thank you to all who have worked very hard to track down the people involved in this case !!! pic.twitter.com/TYD7IlU49N — NYPD 40th Precinct (@NYPD40Pct) December 17, 2019

The video circulated the internet on Tuesday of a 16-year-old girl being pulled into a car by two men while walking down the street in New York with her mother. An Amber Alert was issued and she was found shortly.

**UPDATE** Karol Sanchez has been located in the Bronx, she is safe and unharmed. Great work by the @NYPDnews and all of our federal partners. Thank you to everyone in the community for your assistance. https://t.co/W34LA8bh9V — NYPD 40th Precinct (@NYPD40Pct) December 17, 2019

“I think it’s very important the resources are there when people need the Silver Alerts and Amber Alerts when they are genuinely used for the right purposes. They are valuable assistance and are valuable to families,” said Steven Espinoza an El Pasoan.

To Steven Espinoza the emergency alert system is important. His father went missing in El Paso a few years ago. A Silver Alert was issued. Sadly, his father was found dead, but he said the resources that were used helped bring his family closure.

Elizama “Sam” Espinoza, father of Steven Espinoza.

“The police filed a Silver Alert. They searched for him. They got the helicopters, they got the border patrol, they got the police, they got the sheriffs, and they got the dogs involved,” said Espinoza.

This is why the Espinoza family said faking a kidnapping wastes time, money and resources that could be used helping someone in need.

“Please think twice about it because that’s not something you want to play around with. There are people that are in need that need real help and if the help is not there, those families are going to spend their entire lives wondering where their loved one is,” said Espinoza.

As for Karol Sanchez, she was found unharmed and her mother who was left at the scene was not injured.

According to the El Paso Police Department, faking a kidnapping is punishable.

“If reported to a law enforcement agency it would definitely be a crime, with varying levels of punishment depending on the circumstances,” said Enrique Carrillo a Spokesperson for the El Paso Police Department.

The internet brought attention to the New York kidnapping which the Texas Department of Public Safety said the more eyes looking for a missing person is always a good thing and they encourage the public to be vigilant.