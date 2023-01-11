EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Ysleta Independant School District hosted a Top Out construction ceremony Wednesday morning to commemorate the installation of the final steel beam at the new Career and Technical Education Center facility at Riverside High School.

This construction project was funded by The Bond 2019, a voter-approved referendum. The new center will house several of the district’s CTE programs, including culinary, cosmetology, gaming, welding, architecture, auto technology, and engineering, among others. The new CTE Center is

expected to be complete by December.