EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso saw a stay-at-home order during Christmas and is now set to see another one for the New Year’s holiday.

El Paso County Judge Ricardo Samaniego’s stay-at-home order is set to go into effect on Wednesday.

The curfew will be in place from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. each night starting Wednesday. It will last until 5 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 4.

Latest Headlines