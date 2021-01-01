New Year’s babies, 2021 arrives with bundles of joy

El Paso, Texas (KTSM) – At exactly 12:00am, Isabelle January Morales, arrived at The Hospitals of Providence Memorial Campus bringing in the New Year.

This precious little package made her way into the world in a special way arriving at exactly the stroke of midnight on New Year’s Day. Weighing in at 6lbs. 12oz. and 19in. long, she is sweet and snugly and already sharing her precious little smile.

Proud parents Edgar and Belinda Morales are incredibly happy to have their newest addition to their family.

Her two other sisters are anxiously awaiting to meet their new sibling and will be excited to hear they have a new little sister.

Las Palmas Del Sol Healthcare had their own New Year’s baby one minute right after midnight. They welcomed Catalina. This bundle of joy was born at 12:01 a.m. weighing 10 lbs. 11 ounces. Both mom and baby are healthy!

